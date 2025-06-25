Delaware firm seeks to pilot NovoCrete technology in Guyana

-promises cheaper, longer-lasting roads, embankments

Ehyeh Asher Ehyeh Ashar LLC, a Delaware-based company in the United States, is looking to introduce NovoCrete—an award-winning Swiss-German infrastructure technology designed to deliver more durable and cost-effective solutions to meet Guyana’s growing and varied infrastructure needs.

NovoCrete is a 100% mineral-based powder, composed of alkaline and alkaline earth elements. It works by neutralizing pH levels and significantly enhancing water impermeability. When added to cement, it effectively seals open pores, resulting in a denser, more durable, and flexible structure with increased tensile strength and improved modulus of elasticity. The additive is environmentally friendly and fully recyclable, offering a sustainable solution for modern construction needs.

Chief Executive Officer of the company Uday Desai, a retired consultant to Switzerland-based Optimum Performance Infrastructure Systems (the principal company behind NovoCrete), is currently in Guyana with the aim of transferring the technology to the local market.

“After driving around and observing the City of Georgetown and part of the countryside, we believe NovoCrete can dynamically and positively address Guyana’s diverse infrastructure needs…which we estimate would be less than the current high costs for foundations, all types of roads, ports, airports, embankments; as well as preventive solutions for ocean, river erosion, and landslides,” Desai told Stabroek News.

Desai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bring the technology to Guyana, confirming that his team has already met with Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill. The Minister has suggested a test of the technology be conducted, and a site has been identified off the Linden road, leading to the significant mining areas of Rockstone and Barito.

“They’ve given us a place and we’ve visited the site. But for us to bring in all our equipment and personnel, it’s a massive investment that could run into millions of dollars. So we’re still in the conversation to try and see how best we can come to an agreement where we can give a bank guarantee to the government and we build a road that they have suggested we build,” Desai shared in an interview at the Centre for Local Business Development on South Road, Georgetown.

The site given the company for testing is located off the Linden road that goes to Rockstone and on to Barito, a huge mining area. “We are happy to do this test, but we need to come to some sort of understanding that we go ahead and do this particular site that we are given,” Desai shared.

NovoCrete technology involves mixing soil with cement to create a stabilised layer—distinct from traditional concrete, which tends to expand and contract with weather changes. Unlike concrete, which is porous and allows water to seep in and damage the structure over time, Desai explained that NovoCrete forms an impermeable barrier that prevents water penetration, significantly enhancing durability. “We can construct roads at a pace of up to one kilometer per day. However, this requires specialised equipment that is currently not available in Guyana and would need to be imported,” he informed.

Beyond roads, he said NovoCrete is effective for strengthening embankments—particularly important given the extensive canal systems in Guyana. Many of these canals are below optimal standards, he observed, as they can be elevated to better manage sudden rises in water levels, preventing overflow, property damage, and water infiltration into building foundations.

According to Desai, the technology’s applications are diverse, suitable not only for roads and embankments but also for airports, airfields, farm roads, and erosion control along rivers and coastlines. Moreover, it offers a cost-effective solution compared to conventional methods.

Currently, he pointed out that Guyana has only one cement plant, and most of the raw materials are imported from Trinidad and Tobago. NovoCrete, though, can reduce construction costs in Guyana by 20% to 30%. More importantly, he said it ensures structures that stand the test of time—lasting decades, rather than just a few months or years.

The company is in consultation with the Centre for Local Business Development for holding training programmes for various contractors once it has established its branch here.

Desai recounted the technology’s origins in post-World War II Germany, where scientists sought innovative ways to rebuild devastated infrastructure while addressing contaminated soil and water systems. “The people who started to rebuild decided to do something with the infrastructure that was in place. So these gentlemen, the scientists, they got together and through a period of trial and error, they came across this environmentally friendly additive for making the infrastructure foundations.”

What they did was to essentially start a process of erasing the traditional technologies. “You excavate 10 to 12 layers to build the road, so you get all this materials and then you dump it somewhere…the group felt this was a waste due to how many trucks and drivers were needed and the time it took, so they devised a system to convert the top soil into roads”, he said.