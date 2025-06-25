Policeman found guilty of killing Orin Boston

Constable Sherwin Peters of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit was today found guilty of killing Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston in 2021.

A unanimous verdict of guilty was returned by the jury

Boston was shot in his bed triggering outrage and questions about who had issued orders to the SWAT team and what its mission had been.

Boston, 29, of Hoppie Street, Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast, was shot and killed on September 15, 2021 during what was said to be an anti-crime operation that was conducted by the SWAT unit.

Boston’s widow, Feona Boston, had told reporters that the police kicked down their back door, went into their bedroom and shot the businessman. She said that ranks were all over the house with guns and her two children, ages 6 and 7, witnessed the entire ordeal.