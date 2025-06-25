Repairs to Heroes Highway ongoing – Ministry of Housing and Water

The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) issued a release yesterday that acknowledged a report in yesterday’s Stabroek News highlighting a damaged section of the Heroes Highway near the Eccles Roundabout.

The CHPA has assured that it has been monitoring this deteriorated section of the roadway and that the necessary repairs have commenced.

According to the release, the damage is localised to a single concrete slab, and a full-depth replacement of that slab is underway. These critical repair works, it explained, will take at least three days to cure properly before the section can be safely reopened to traffic.