Venezuelan migrants being carefully vetted as part of border security response – Brigadier Khan

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, says that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and other national agencies are carefully vetting and documenting Venezuelan migrants entering Guyana as part of efforts to manage the country’s border security.

Speaking during an interview on `Safeguarding Our Nation’, a new national conversation series on security and public trust, Brigadier Khan said Guyana is balancing compassion with control in the handling of migration along its vulnerable western frontier. “While Guyana is approaching this with compassion, we are committed to safe borders and the protection of our borders,” Khan stated. “That is why we have implemented strong security measures on vetting, processing, and documenting all Venezuelan migrants.”

The border between Guyana and Venezuela spans approximately 824 kilometres, much of it through remote and rugged terrain. Khan acknowledged that this has made it challenging to secure, especially as migrants flee worsening conditions in their home country. “I have personally visited these border communities and witnessed the pain and loss of dignity suffered by women, children, and families who are simply trying to survive,” he said. “But even in the face of that reality, border control cannot be ignored”, he added.