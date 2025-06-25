A great opportunity to attract investors that can help local brands profitably expand ​

Dear Editor,

Many overseas franchises have taken root in Guyana and a few of them have several locations across the country. They have leveraged their brand strength to continue to build demand for their products. This trend speaks to the local demand for high quality food establishments. Recently, the Minister of Labour spoke at a ceremony where many of the graduates were involved in food preparation training. The hospitality industry will continue to benefit from their skills as it continues to grow. It should also be noted that Guyana has a history of strong local brands in the hospitality industry with Demico House and the culinary experience at Pegasus being the most famous. Over the years smaller brands were also able to become well-established for a period of time. Some have survived, some have lowered their quality and faded away, while others have continuously improved. Examples of these smaller brands are Brown Betty, Arawak Steak House, Coal Pot, Double Happiness, Golden Pagoda, Salt and Pepper, Shanta’s Puri Shop, German’s, Dutch Bottle, White Castle Fish Shop, New Thriving and Oasis Cafe. Then there are also the stand-alone brands of Red Spot, I-CEE, XM Rum and Eldorado Rum. All of whom provide a great Guyanese experience when at their best.

With Guyana’s renewed presence on the world stage and the increasing popularity of our country as a tourist and business destination we have an opportunity to strengthen our local businesses by making their brands synonymous with high quality food & beverages, and great service. Many visitors find comfort in going where they know what to expect, but they also appreciate a taste of the local cuisine and exposure to the local culture in a clean and safe environment.

As our local brands strengthen their brand equity there is also opportunity for expansion via additional locations both local and overseas. Demico House has made this investment in the local market and German’s has invested overseas. Many opportunities are before us and supporting our local brands and their brand building efforts will help Guyana also strengthen the tourism sector. The recent launch of WTC Georgetown is a great opportunity to attract investors that can help local brands profitably expand. CRG looks forward to the day when Guyanese cuisine and culture is celebrated on the global stage, and our local brands are strong global franchises.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana