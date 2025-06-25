I was expelled from the PNC and rejoined after Mr Hoyte’s death

Dear Editor,

This is just to correct an error by some well-intentioned persons who stated that I was suspended or I walked away from the People’s National Congress.

The truth is I was expelled from the PNC by the then Leader, Mr. Hugh Desmond Hoyte, because I expressed a disquiet over certain unilateral actions taken by him.

Because of my desire and passion to continue providing service and sharing my vast experience, I along with others, formed the Good and Green Guyana (GGG) Party.

After Mr. Hoyte’s death, I immediately rejoined the PNC Party and remain committed supporting my Party and its leadership.

Yours faithfully,

Hamilton Green

Founder Member

People’s National Congress