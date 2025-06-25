Let there be a joint visit by ministry officials, opposition and media to the Government Office Complex

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the opportunity to respond to the letter titled `Government Office Complex is progressing under strict scrutiny and in full compliance with highest standards of public accountability,’ authored by Minister Juan Edghill and published in your letter’s column on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

I wish to make it unequivocally clear to Minister Edghill that at no point did my letter seek to misrepresent facts, engage in political grandstanding, or derail the project. His accusations are, in my view, baseless and without merit. Minister Edghill is aware of my character and professionalism, having known me during my time as a young public servant at the GPOC, where he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2001 to 2011, prior to his appointment as Junior Minister of Finance. He is, therefore, familiar with my work ethic and personal integrity.

It is unfortunate that Minister Edghill has resorted to attacking my character, attempting to discredit me for fulfilling my duty as a Member of Parliament on the Opposition side. My role is to scrutinize, educate, and inform my constituents, and the wider Guyanese public, on the progress of national projects and the use of public funds. If holding the government accountable is considered disruptive, then I accept that responsibility with pride. My efforts are rooted in transparency, accuracy, and facts, not speculation.

Minister Edghill responded to my letter (published June 18, 2025) under four thematic headings. However, he failed to adequately address the core concerns I raised. For example, in his first point, he claimed that the project is “active and advancing,” noting mechanical issues and stating that pile driving work is 26% completed. Yet, compare this with his earlier remarks reported by DPI on January 3, 2025, where he said: “By the end of January, you will be seeing much, much more work being done on site… While not fully satisfied, I am pleased we are getting ahead, and we are able to cross some of the hurdles, and we are getting this done quickly.”

Five months later, there is little visible progress on the site. In contrast, the US$200 million Brickdam Police Station Headquarters project shows visible completion of its foundation and superstructure. Meanwhile, $7.4 billion of the $8.6 billion allocated for the Government Office Complex has already been paid to the contractor, according to Minister Edghill himself. Yet, the public has not seen proportional work on the ground. This discrepancy was also highlighted during the scrutiny of the 2025 Budget in the National Assembly.

In point three of his response, Minister Edghill described me as “flippant and uninformed,” listing several activities and associated costs. However, he missed the opportunity to provide receipts or photographs of the 18 containers reportedly at Port Georgetown. My independent research does not support his claims. It would be pertinent for the public to know whether demurrage fees are being incurred, who is paying them, and when the containers arrived. This is what real accountability entails, not dismissive assertions.

Minister Edghill further referred to Clause 14.4(6) of the contract, which allows for payment for imported materials upon submission of verified shipping documents. While I appreciate this clarification, I am disappointed that the full contract—valued at over $15 billion of taxpayer funds has never been laid before the National Assembly or made public for transparency. It is unacceptable that three years after funds were appropriated and significant payments were made, the nation is only selectively being shown contract clauses.

In point five, Minister Edghill asserted that Caribbean Green Builders Inc. is a legally registered and operational entity. Yet, my request for the company’s local address, outlined in my June 18 letter, has gone unanswered. The public deserves to know whether this company has a legitimate and stable local presence. This is a $15 billion contract, not a $15 million one, and Guyanese citizens have a right to know who is executing it and where to find them.

I must again emphasize; it is not my intention to mislead or misinform the public. I am committed to honesty and transparency. As a Member of Parliament, I have a moral duty to represent the people and hold the government accountable for how their money is spent. It is concerning that Minister Edghill only responds to issues concerning the Government Office Complex when I bring them to public attention. If this project is indeed “real and active,” then the Minister should provide regular updates, not reactive explanations.

Minister Edghill has invited me to engage with his Ministry. In response, I extend a proposal for a joint site visit involving the Opposition, officials from the Ministry of Public Works, and members of the media. I suggest July 2 or July 9, 2025, as potential dates. My contact information is easily accessible, and I hope Minister Edghill will give this proposal serious consideration.

Finally, for the record, I reiterate to Minister Edghill and the public that I am not an irresponsible person. The information I provide is thoroughly vetted and can withstand scrutiny. I support development that benefits all Guyanese, but I reject propaganda and the lack of transparency surrounding the use of public funds.

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP