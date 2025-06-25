Soesdyke-Linden Highway – That is road!

Dear Editor,

On Monday, June 23rd 2025, I traveled along the Heroes Highway, then along the East Bank Public road before turning on to the Linden Highway as far as Hauraruni. I’m so glad that I rarely have to traverse those roads! It was a rough, bumpy ride!

Even though some sections of the Linden Highway are now being re-done, (hopefully for the better), I had to marvel at the excellent road work that was executed there more than five decades ago! That road, officially opened in December 1968, is a testimony to quality and real knowledge of what it takes to build a durable road!

Then I read in the online Stabroek News edition of June 24, 2025:

“A section of the Heroes Highway in the vicinity of the Eccles Roundabout caved in yesterday leaving a huge hole in the road and requiring emergency repairs.”

What really is going on? Wasn’t the Heroes Highway (aka “Concussion road”) commissioned 2 years ago? Are we wantonly squandering taxpayers’ money? And that East Bank road! It seems to be forever being done and re-done. We fell into so many holes on our way back to town that I’m thankful that we reached home safely without damaged tyres, concussion or any form of travel sickness!

Best-selling author Philip Crosby has said. “Do it right the first time” …then there will be no need for a second and third attempt. He believed that leadership plays a crucial role in setting the tone for quality and defining what “right” means.

When will we learn? When will we get competent persons to build our roads again?

Yours faithfully,

Claudia Heywood