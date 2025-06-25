Traffic situation on the East Coast is unbearable for law-abiding drivers

Dear Editor,

The lawless use of the East Coast highway, especially during the rush hour traffic in the mornings, would have been unbelievable if someone related to me what usually occurs. However, I witness it every morning as I traverse to work in Georgetown and I am amazed that there are not more fatal accidents daily.

As soon as you reach Melanie, the madness starts. Vehicles undertaking, and overtaking, especially buses, forcing oncoming traffic off the road. The double solid yellow lines do not mean a thing to these errant drivers. You experience what it is like to be sandwiched, when two vehicles, one undertaking and the other overtaking you at the same time, trying to squeeze you in the middle. Expect a vehicle driving at top speed in the wrong lane to suddenly cut into your lane narrowly missing wrecking your vehicle and perhaps killing you in the process. At the same time, keep a look out for the motorcyclists, who by the way breaks all the laws, zipping in and out of traffic, since they could end up in front of your car resulting in their own demise and your imprisonment.

On more than one occasion, and to my amusement, I saw police vehicles pulling off the road to allow the vehicles driving at top speed in the wrong lane to pass. One morning as I was approaching the Vigilance Police Station, a driver decided to overtake the long line of traffic. At that very moment a traffic police officer was coming out of the station compound. He saw the car and signalled the driver to drive straight into the station compound. I was elated that finally someone had decided to take action. Lo and behold, as the driver dropped the heavily tinted glass the police officer recognized him, gave him a ‘pound or a touch on his fist’ and allowed him to go on his way.

The situation on the East Coast is unbearable for the law-abiding drivers, since you are stuck in a line of traffic that is not moving or moving very slowly all because you are being overtaken and undertaken and those vehicles bore in the line in front of you. This sometimes leads to road-rage or to even encourage law-abiding drivers to begin to break the law also.

I would like to take this opportunity to call on the Commissioner of Police to embark on a sustained campaign, targeting this madness that is happening on a daily basis, and to take some drastic action against the errant drivers that bully others on the roadways and the police officers that condone it.

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Janaknauth Panchu