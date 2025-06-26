Adriana earned a place at Leonora Secondary

Adriana Sueria Younge, the 11-year-old whose tragic death captured the nation’s attention, achieved an outstanding score of 446.89 on the recently concluded National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). Her performance earned her a place at Leonora Secondary School, a fitting tribute to the academic promise she showed in life.

Adriana attended Parika-Salem Primary School, where she excelled academically and was eagerly awaiting her NGSA results. Her score placed her among the top performers.

On April 23, 2025, Adriana arrived at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, for an afternoon swim with her grandmother and siblings. She went missing shortly after entering the pool area, prompting frantic searches by family and hotel staff. Despite these efforts, her body was found floating in the same pool the following morning, April 24.