Colwyn King found guilty of rape of child

Former President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Colwyn King was today convicted of the rape of a child under 16.

According to information from the High Court, the two counts at trial occurred in April 2021 and involved a female child.

A unanimous guilty verdict was delivered by a 12-member jury. King had been out on bail during trial. He was immediately remanded to prison following the verdict.

Sentencing has been adjourned to July 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Justice Simone Morris presided over the case in the High Court. The prosecution team comprised State Counsel Muntaz Ali and State Counsel Geneva Wills. The defence counsel was attorney-at-Law Tonza Sarrabo.

King faced a similar rape charge in 2009. He was acquitted by a jury after a 2016 trial at the High Court in Georgetown.

