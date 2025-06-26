Man in custody after missing Plaisance teen found at his house

Cadacia James, the thirteen-year-old teen who went missing over a week ago, was found on Tuesday and is now back in the care of her family. The police have since arrested a man.

The teen was last seen on Wednesday, June 18, at her home in Plaisance. According to the teen’s father, Carl James, she had been inside with her siblings while he was on the back veranda. When he returned to check on them, Cadacia was gone and the front door was open.

CCTV footage later showed her walking with a black plastic bag in hand.