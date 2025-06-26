NGSA pass rate up from 49% to 63% -Manickchand

-mathematics score hits all-time high

Guyana has achieved its best-ever performance in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) across all subjects, raising the overall pass rate from 49 percent to 63 percent. Notably, 55.51 percent of students scored 50 percent or higher in Mathematics—the highest national score recorded in the subject to date.

“It’s the first time that Guyana has ever crossed 50 percent and I am extremely proud of all the efforts that went into that,” Education Minister Priya Manickchand said yesterday as she officially released the NGSA results for the 15,784 pupils who wrote the exams this year.

Manickchand was joined by officials in Ministry of Education, teachers, parents and the top achievers at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, where she highlighted how the country has exceeded expectations this time around with the “best results ever.”