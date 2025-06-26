Tanasha Mayers tops at NGSA

Pupils who placed in the top 10 at the National Grade Six Assessment 2025 yesterday shared what their experience was like and the emotions they felt after achieving this milestone.

Topping the list is Tanasha Mayers of the Academy of Excellence in Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, who achieved the distinction of being just the second pupil to score 100 per cent in each of the four subject areas. The Queen’s College-bound scholar in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) stated that she was surprised and in preparation for the exams she would stay up reading her notes from school with her mom who would quiz her and make sure she understood what she studied when she was done.

Axela Vieira (Ministry of Education photo)

Speaking with Stabroek News, Axela Vieira, of Covent Garden Primary, who placed 9th and earned herself a place at Queen’s College with a score of 486.06, stated that she felt elated and excited about being one of the top performers this year. Vieira admitted that she had expected that she would find herself amongst the top performers as she almost always does well in mock exams and class tests.

Vieira disclosed that mathematics was her favourite subject. When asked what advice she would give to others who would be writing the NGSA in the future, she responded, “Stay focussed in class and always check over their work.” She also confessed that she didn’t like studying but did it anyway and even stayed up late.

Stabroek News also spoke with Ziyad Mohamed who is set on becoming an aeronautical engineer, and tied for sixth position with eight others. He said that when he got the news, he became very excited even though he knew he had done well. The CV Nunes Primary School pupil said he studied “very hard early in the mornings and late at nights.” The first of two children for Zulfi and Fareeza Mohamed, the scholar thanked God firstly, his parents, teachers in his nursery and primary schools, especially Miss Binda. He advises those who are writing the Grade Six exams next year to “study hard” and warned that they will have to put away some things to ensure they are successful.

Roshini Seecharan (Ministry of Education photo)

Roshini Seecharan, an aspiring entrepreneur, told Stabroek News that she felt really good and was happy with her results. Roshini said her preparation for the exams was easy. “I studied continuously and tried my best to understand.” She also attended lessons. Roshini revealed that she was only nervous on the first day of exams but after the first day she was cool. When asked what advice she would give to others who would write the NGSA in the future Roshini said, “Study hard because in the end it is worth it.”

In an interview with the DPI, Christian Ramsay of Mae’s Primary who placed 3rd overall, stated that he felt great and excited to know that he is among the top performers. Christian disclosed that he revised and had online classes after school and lessons on weekends. Christian gave credit to his parents saying that they helped him at home and gave him the equipment needed to excel.

Sarah Dafreitas

In an interview with DPI, Sarah Dafreitas of Stella Maris Primary, who 9th placed, stated that she was thrilled and grateful. “I truly know that hard work pays off.” When asked how she prepared for her exams, Sarah disclosed that she studied consistently and practiced using a lot of past papers from the Chronicle newspaper. She also said she had to balance her recreational activities like playing musical instruments. Sarah acknowledged that her parents made many sacrifices for her and got her into lessons as well as providing everything she needed for her exams.

Sandhyaa Swammy of Peters Hall Primary who placed 3rd overall, in an interview with DPI stated that she felt happy, thankful and gifted. Sandhyaa stated that preparation for exams was challenging sometimes because she had to study many hours after school which was tiring but she managed with her parents’ assistance.

Emma Khelawan

Emma Khelawan who also attends the Academy of Excellence and placed 7th overall, in an interview with DPI stated that she felt happy and revealed that she studied hard leading up to her exams and credited her parents who were involved with her studies.

Knial Williams

Knial Williams of North Georgetown Primary who placed 9th overall in this year’s NGSA told DPI that he felt happy and elated. When asked what his preparation was like, Knial stated that he worked on past papers and practice tests and he did quizzes on quiz sites. Knial acknowledged that his parents were instrumental in his preparation and kept him going even when he didn’t want to sit down and do his work. “They helped me a lot.”