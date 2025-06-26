Guyana selects 20-member team for Caribbean Junior Squash Championship

The Guyana Squash Association yesterday announced their 20-member roster for the impending Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championship, which is slated to be staged in the Cayman Islands from June 29 to July 5.

Speaking at the team announcement, Guyana Squash Association President David Fernandes said, “I think this year we have a pretty talented group, but dedication and hard work will definitely play a critical role in the team’s success. Over the years, we’ve produced some strong contenders, but this is one of the groups where I’ve seen significant growth. I know they will represent themselves, their families, coaches, and Guyana with pride.”