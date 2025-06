‘June Madness’ Futsal

Sparta Boss and Road Warriors will contest the final of the ‘June Madness’ Futsal Championship following semi-final wins on Tuesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

Sparta Boss humbled arch-nemesis Back Circle A by an 8-3 score in the marquee matchup of the evening in front of a large crowd.

What was touted as a highly competitive match, turned into a damp and disappointing contest for the viewership.