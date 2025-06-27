Cricketer, Marlon Samuels to invest in real estate here

As investors continue to cast their eye on Guyana, given this country’s burgeoning oil and gas sector and rapidly-growing economy, another in the form of a well-known sporting personality, has taken the decision to be part of the business investment sector here.

Taj Diamond, a new planned community, aiming to redefine urban housing development in Guyana, on Tuesday issued a statement announcing that cricketer Marlon Samuels, has officially joined as a resident and investor.

Samuels has secured seven homes in the development, with one as his personal residence and six as part of his rental investment portfolio.