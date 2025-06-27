ExxonMobil hosts workshop for girls in engineering

As part of its commitment to empowering women in the workforce and encouraging them to pursue STEM careers, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) on Saturday, June 21, celebrated International Women in Engineering Day by hosting the Girls in Gear Engineering Workshop at the Princess Georgetown Ramada Hotel, Providence, an EMGL release stated.

The event saw the attendance of some 200 girls from grades 9 to11, from regions Three, Four, and Six, who were also participants in the EMGL-sponsored Family Awareness Consciousness Togetherness (FACT) and Volunteer Youth Corps (VYC) after-school STEM programmes. The girls engaged in hands-on activities like building a rocket and constructing a bridge out of household items. These activities were overseen by experts from University of Guyana, University of Guyana Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Student Chapter, Baker Hughes, TechnipFMC, Specialists in Sustained Youth Development and Research (SSYDR), and Cerulean, provided invaluable learning experiences for the budding engineers.