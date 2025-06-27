Gov’t continuing with wheat growing trials here

-to partner with Brazil to expand research

Optimistic from the positive results of trials over the past two years that have shown that certain species of wheat can grow in Guyana, the Ministry of Agriculture continues to expand research and hopes to partner with Brazil for additional trials at locations identified here, Chief Scientist and Plant Breeder at the Guyana Rice Development Board, Dr Mahendra Persaud says.

“During the first round we did some testing. These were all breeding materials and some have reacted well and some have not. In between that, we did many rounds under controlled conditions, but what we know is that it is possible for wheat to grow here…,” Persaud told the Stabroek Business on Thursday when asked for an update.

“In Region Eight, we identified that wheat that can grow in that area and grow well. There is no documentation of wheat that was successfully grown here so this is big news! We made a harvest and are now trying to find out what variety can give good yields so that we are now testing 100 breeding lines,” he added.