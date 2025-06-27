Guyana Lottery Company launches 29th anniversary promotion

-over $10M in prizes to be won

On the occasion of its 29th anniversary, the Guyana Lottery Company Limited (GLCL) yesterday announced the launching of its “2nd Chance” Instant Ticket anniversary promotion in an effort to provide its customers with new ways of winning.

According to a release from the company, the promotion, which will begin on June 30 and end on August 30, gives players a second chance to win big by entering their non-winning instant scratch tickets to win cash prizes of over $10 million.

The promotion is available across Guyana at all lottery agents and company stores.