Jagdeo rejects suggestion delayed ad payments being used to pressure Stabroek News

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has rejected the suggestion that the government is using delayed advertisement payments to pressure Stabroek News, saying the administration has no policy of interfering with editorial independence and that several media houses are owed monies—not just Stabroek News.

Jagdeo’s response came days after Stabroek News Editor-in-Chief (EiC) Anand Persaud, in a Facebook post, questioned the Department of Public Information’s failure to pay for government ads published in the newspaper over the past six months. Persaud asked, “Is this how the government really does business?… Is this perhaps the government’s way of trying to pressure the newspaper? We have been there before.”

At his press conference yesterday, Jagdeo said he found such remarks “glib and non-factual,” and sought to present data outlining the government’s ad spending across major media houses in 2023 and amounts currently owed.