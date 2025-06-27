New Trinidad Central Bank boss Howai to focus on forex crisis

(Trinidad Guardian) Former finance minister Larry Howai is the new Central Bank Governor, and one of his first tasks is to address the foreign exchange woes this country has been experiencing.

On Wednesday afternoon, Howai walked out of the Ministry of Finance building on Independence Square, Port-of-Spain, with his instruments of appointment as the new governor.

In a statement last evening, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo confirmed the appointment of former governor Dr Alvin Hilaire was revoked with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Hilaire was refusing to divulge information on the top users of foreign exchange in this country.

Hilaire was appointed in December 2015 and his appointment was renewed in 2020.

On Wednesday, Governor Howai, in a sit-down interview with Guardian Media, said he will be on the job from today. He admitted that it would be a big challenge.

He said he received the call offering him the post of governor on Monday from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who asked him to serve. He said he had been asked in the past if he was open to being the Central Bank Governor.

Outlining some of his first major tasks, Howai said dealing with the foreign exchange crunch was one that had to be trodden carefully.

“We have to consider what are the options available to us from a monetary point of view and a foreign exchange point of view to ensure we can create the most value for the economy on what we have at the moment.”

Asked how he is going to handle the Government’s request for confidential information regarding forex, Howai said he needs to understand exactly what is required and what information has been requested.

“Certainly, it’s not my intention to name anyone. So, you know, for those who may have been concerned about that, I think they can exhale. That’s not going to be an issue,” he explained.

“Still, we have to determine how best we can use the information that we have to help us develop the right mix of policies to achieve the best results in terms of the distribution and, as I said, the husbanding of a very scarce resource in T&T.”

The new governor said the Central Bank has to be mindful of how information is shared to maintain a level of transparency that would allow the public to be comfortable that their funds are being utilised and are being distributed in the best way.

“At the same time, we have to balance that with the need to ensure, very importantly, that the confidentiality of the banking business of the people of T&T is also preserved.”

Howai, who has over 50 years of banking experience, previously served as CEO of state bank First Citizens from 1997 to 2012. He worked for 32 years at the bank and its predecessors, National Commercial Bank and Workers’ Bank (1989) Ltd. Howai also served as chairman at the National Gas Company and the National Energy Corporation and as finance minister from 2012-2015 under the People’s Partnership administration led by Persad-Bissessar.

The new CBTT governor said he does not believe he has been caught in the middle of a scenario which may become a political football. Howai explained that the public must understand what Government is trying to achieve.

“What information we can provide and what support we can provide that would help the Government to achieve its legitimate objectives as far as the needs of the population are concerned. So, it’s a question of finding a solution.”

Tancoo has welcomed Howai and said he is a man with a proven financial experience and an outstanding track record.

Meanwhile, Guardian Media reached out to former governor Hilaire but up to late yesterday evening, there was no response.

However, Finance Minister Tancoo indicated in a statement yesterday that further information about the revocation of Hilaire’s appointment will be released by the Government in the coming days.

The Office of the President responded to questions about the revocation of the appointment, saying President Christine Kangaloo acts on the advice of the Cabinet.

It said the legislative authority for the appointment and revocation of the appointment of the governor of the Central Bank is provided by sections 7 and 12, respectively, of the Central Bank Act chapter 79:02.

The statement added that these sections must, however, be read and applied alongside section 80 (1) of the Constitution of T&T, which states, “In the exercise of his functions under this Constitution or any other law, the President shall act by the advice of the Cabinet or a Minister acting under the general authority of the Cabinet.”

In December 2015, former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran was fired by the People’s National Movement administration.

Earlier this year, he emerged victorious in his legal battle over being wrongfully dismissed.