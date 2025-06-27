Procurement delays, oversight gaps, weak capacity undermining development Projects – CDB study

Although there are areas of good practice and emerging strengths, a new baseline study commissioned by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has revealed that persistent procurement delays, institutional capacity constraints, procedural inefficiencies, and oversight issues remain key factors hampering development projects in the region.

While the study, which reviewed 35 CDB projects across 10 Caribbean countries, yielded some encouraging data it also pointed to “fragmented stakeholder coordination, disjointed communication, limited CDB engagement and insufficient on-the-ground readiness” as factors affecting project outcomes, a release from the bank said yesterday.

The findings were central to a seminar recently convened by the Bank, entitled “Accelerating Project Implementation to Reduce Poverty,” which brought together Caribbean policymakers, private sector leaders, and global development experts. Speaking at the event, CDB President Daniel Best underscored the human cost of inaction: “Each day that a project isn’t delivered, people suffer,” he said. “These are actual lives that aren’t being transformed because of project delays. Delays in procurement, weak project coordination, and capacity constraints are slowing us down. And our shared development agenda is being held back not by lack of vision, but by implementation.”