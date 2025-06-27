For the Good Times

Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded – Column 163

Introduction

Following part one of this column, which was taken up by Kaieteur News, the Ministry of Natural Resources issued a defensive statement attacking the newspaper for questioning why ExxonMobil reported US$10 billion in profits while Guyana received only US$2.6 billion. Logically, as equal profit-sharing partners, Guyana should receive the same amount in profit oil as the companies combined.

Promoting the interest of the oil companies, the Ministry deflected from this accounting irregularity by attacking the newspaper’s competence rather than addressing the legitimate concern. The source of the statement is unclear but its objective is certain: to restore credibility to the government which could offer no explanation but only “a formula”. By putting that statement on its website – the Department of Public Information – the Ministry, the Government and its mouthpieces has done themselves no favour.

Let us dissect that profit share allocation.