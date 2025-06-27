GECOM, UNDP host communications workshop

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) partnered the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Guyana with assistance from the Government of the United Kingdom (UK), to host a one-day workshop in an effort to enhance the commission’s communications abilities for the upcoming General Elections as part of the shared commitment of GECOM, UNDP, and the UK in fostering transparent, inclusive, and credible electoral processes.

A joint UNDP/GECOM release yesterday stated that the workshop, themed, “Strengthening Communication Strategies for Electoral Integrity” was held at the United Nations House in, Kingston, Georgetown. It was designed to enhance GECOM’s strategic communication capacity in the lead-up to the 2025 election with a focus on enhancing participants’ understanding of effective civic and voter education strategies; build capacity in anticipating information needs and maintaining proactive media relations; and to strengthen institutional readiness for crisis communication.