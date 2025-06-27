Gold miner held over murder of man at Port Kaituma

Mark Junior George, a 24-year-old gold miner of Train Line, Port Kaituma, North West District and Hill Street, Albouystown, who was arrested for the murder of Rayon Lall on June 22, 2025 at Port Kaituma, was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared in Court to answer the charge.

The police said in a release that George appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, at the Port Kaituma Magistrate’s Court via Zoom. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until September 11, 2025.

Relatives of 23-year-old truck porter, Rayon Lall, said he was liming with a friend outside a club on Sunday when a 24-year-old gold miner fatally stabbed him.