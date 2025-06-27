Historic Mental Health Court to focus on rehab, reintegration

Guyana yesterday inaugurated its first-ever Mental Health Court, a landmark initiative poised to revolutionise the nation’s approach to justice for individuals with mental health challenges. The court, signifies a crucial shift from punitive measures to a focus on rehabilitation and reintegration. This pioneering effort aims to provide comprehensive support and therapeutic interventions, rather than incarceration, for those entangled in the legal system due to mental health conditions.

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, praised the monumental “multi-sectorial, multidisciplinary, and international collaboration” that brought the Mental Health Court to fruition. She extended gratitude to UNICEF, the US Embassy, the Ministries of Health and Human Services and Social Protection, and the Government of Guyana. “Without their help, we would not have been here today. It might have taken us maybe another 20 years before we could have gotten to this point,” she acknowledged.