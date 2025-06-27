Man dies after suspected stabbing at Vreed-en-Hoop stelling

-suspect is in custody

Police in Regional Division #3 are probing the murder of a man (particulars unknown), which occurred on Wednesday at about 18.00 hours at the Vreed-en-Hoop stelling, West Coast Demerara. The man was reportedly stabbed by a 22-year-old bowman from Wales, West Bank Demerara.

A security guard at the Vreed-en-Hoop boat house told police that at about 18.10 hours, he saw the now deceased man walking out of the stelling and sitting on a bench under a yellow stall in the area, bleeding from both sides of his upper body. With the assistance of two other persons, he placed the injured man into a car to be transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The matter was reported to the Vreed-en-Hoop police station and detectives visited the hospital, where they were informed that the man had succumbed to his injuries.