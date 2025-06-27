Mayor promises solution to flooding at Camp and New Market Sts

The junction of Camp and New Market streets has remained flooded for days after heavy rains over the weekend and city mayor Alfred Mentore has promised to have the matter rectified

One person detailed how the flooding affected the front of Shanta’s on Camp Street saying that the water from the drains rose so high that customers had to step through water to enter the business place. He added that this is not a new issue and every time it rains he has come to expect that flooding will occur.

“Is years now this happening every time you get rain, you already know this street gon have this flooding here, the drainage is terrible at some point we had to use cement and stuff to assist with it”, he said.