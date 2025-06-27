Ministry ramps up domestic violence response with community-focused strategy

-in wake of horrifying cases

Amid horrifying cases of domestic violence, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has outlined a strengthened, multi-pronged response to the scourge, placing greater focus on community engagement, support services for survivors, and the enforcement of existing laws.

During an exclusive interview with this newspaper, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud explained that while domestic violence legislation provides clear guidelines for police response, such enforcement remains the responsibility of the Guyana Police Force. “The law is very clear,” the Minister said. “It spells out exactly what police officers are expected to do… the timelines, the responsibilities, their powers and limits. If a report is made and an officer fails to act within 48 hours, for example, the law has provisions for that.”

She pointed out that while the law lays out the framework, the ministry itself has no authority to discipline officers. “That has to come from within the police structure,” the minister said.