Public servants to receive 8% salary increase before September 1 elections – Jagdeo

Public servants will receive their promised eight percent salary increase before the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections, Vice President and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo announced yesterday.

Speaking during his weekly press conference at Freedom House, Jagdeo said it would be illogical to pay the increase after the elections, pointing out that the government had already committed to the timeline. “It doesn’t make sense you pay the public servants after,” Jagdeo said, while reaffirming that the increase is part of a previously negotiated agreement.

In December 2024, the government signed a two-year agreement with the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), which included a 10% retroactive salary increase effective January 1, 2024, and a further 8% increase to be paid in 2025.