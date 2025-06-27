Road rehab works planned for Buxton-Friendship

The residents of Buxton/Friendship on the East Coast of Demerara are to benefit from road rehabilitation works after having to use alternative routes due to the condition of the roads, particularly during the rainy season.

This was announced by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, when he visited these communities along with a technical team to assess the conditions of roads, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release stated on Tuesday.

For the first time, those who reside along Company Dam in Buxton will benefit from a walkway that will improve accessibility after years of making do with a mud dam. Middle Walk Road will also undergo rehabilitation works to provide a smoother travel experience for residents. Friendship Road will also be repaired.