Florida teacher helped arm Trinidad crime ring, says US Justice Department

(Trinidad Express) A high school teacher from Florida has pleaded guilty to her role in a transnational firearms smuggling operation linked to a criminal organisation based in Trinidad and Tobago.

Shannon Lee Samlalsingh, 46, of Tampa, appeared before a U.S. court on June 20 and admitted to making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer. According to a statement from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Samlalsingh now faces up to five years in federal prison.

Between 2020 and 2021, Samlalsingh allegedly purchased a range of firearms and firearm components from dealers in Hillsborough County and Miami-Dade County. Federal investigators say she filed multiple ATF Form 4473s, claiming she was the buyer of the weapons, while she was in fact acting on instructions from members of a Trinidadian criminal enterprise.

Authorities say Samlalsingh received money from individuals affiliated with the organization and was directed on exactly what to purchase. She later arranged for the weapons and components to be concealed in cargo items—specifically, a wireless speaker and punching bags—before shipping them to Trinidad and Tobago.

On April 21, 2021, authorities at Piarco International Airport intercepted a shipment arriving from the U.S. Two punching bags were found to contain a substantial cache of firearms and accessories, including:

Eleven 9mm pistols

Two .38 caliber special revolvers

One 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun

Nineteen lower pistol grip assemblies

Thirty-two AR-15 magazines

Three AR-15-style barrels with forearm grips

470 rounds of AR-15 ammunition

Also found were multiple drum magazines, forearm bolt assemblies, and other components.

The seizure also included hundreds of rounds of ammunition for various firearms, highlighting the scale of the operation.

The investigation was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of National Security.

Samlalsingh’s sentencing date has not yet been set.