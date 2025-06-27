Current administration’s behaviour not acceptable

Dear Editor,

I was very disappointed to hear that the PPP/C was having a bacchanal at the Arthur Chung Conference Center. If this is true, then the venue is no longer appropriate for the sitting of the Parliament. The center has now become just another venue for events. The Parliament building is where the House should return to have its sittings. It is unfortunate that the PPP/C has taken the decision to diminish the importance of the center after several years of it use for important government affairs. We must all remember that these landmarks are not a personal possession to be used as we see fit. A certain level of importance and decorum must be maintained to ensure that all users maintain the level of respect demanded by such locations.

This reminds me of the beginning of this administration’s term in office when there was a curfew across the entire country due to the Covid pandemic. Both BJ and Irfaan did not observe it. They went fishing instead and were brazen enough to even post the pictures on Facebook. Given the current Lamborghini scandal, one would have expected a more conservative approach to the use of Government property. We must remember that Guyana belongs to everyone and not a select few. The laws of our nation are supposed to be followed by everyone without favour or prejudice. Setting the correct example for the next generation of leaders should be a priority of those who have been given the opportunity to govern.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana