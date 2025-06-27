Multifaceted approach to economic development required

Dear Editor,

As a public communications analyst, I am no stranger to the employment challenges facing much of Guyana’s potential workforce. A growing concern lies in the imbalance between practical experience and skills versus formal qualifications and certifications. This disparity continues to hinder many capable individuals from securing meaningful employment.

Fortunately, several organizations have stepped forward with professional development programmes designed to help job seekers “level up.” Initiatives led by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Central Recruitment & Manpower Agency (CRMA), among others, have made significant strides across various industries. These programmes are playing a vital role in helping individuals become more competitive in today’s dynamic job market.

However, for Guyana to realize lasting progress, a multifaceted approach to economic development is required—one that supports a broad range of industries, rather than focusing solely on a select few. Expanding the country’s industrial base will generate employment opportunities across diverse sectors, driving sustainable growth and long-term resilience. By the end of 2025, it is crucial that we begin to see tangible outcomes from these initiatives.

Workforce Development and People Communications Strategist, Ms. Emily Fernandes, recently emphasized a forward-thinking solution: the creation of customer-centric industry centers. These centers would act as dedicated training hubs for professionals delivering high-quality service across key public agencies such as the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), the Land Registry, and other essential government departments.

Such an initiative would not only improve the standard of public service delivery but also open valuable career pathways—particularly for young professionals and returning nationals eager to make meaningful contributions to Guyana’s national development.

Sincerely,

Blane R. Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst