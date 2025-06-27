Opportunity for political parties to share their views

Dear Editor,

Voice of the Diaspora will from today until the 2025 national elections, open its platform to accommodate interviews with all political parties including the PPP. It is most important during this period to hear from all political leaders and parties including the PPP. All interviews will be conducted in a fair, impartial, balanced and respectful manner but they will be objective and not subjective. It is important that interviewers ask the questions and guests outline positions in their answers. It is for the viewers to draw their opinions and conclusions.

There should be no pro opposition and pro-government platforms during these crucial and important elections. Every leader should be heard together and separately across the information spectrum. The nation deserves to hear from all contesting the elections. However, outside of interviews, journalists, influencers and activists reserve the right to continue exposing wrongdoing in all forms and holding leaders accountable. We must do so in a tempered, honest and conscientious manner to avoid violence and unrest in society. It is therefore incumbent on VOD to set the example. The opportunity is now open to all politicians and ethnicities, religion and those who share different views, until E Day. Please free to contact VOD on: +447940102402

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist