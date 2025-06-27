Why I believe every teacher should go to the USA

Dear Editor

As an expat, I strongly believe that relocating to the United States can be a life-changing decision—personally, professionally

Here’s why:

1. Opportunities for Education Advancement

You’ll have access to world-class institutions and countless professional development opportunities to further your education and skills.

2. A Better Chance of Success

With clear career pathways, merit-based rewards, and access to resources, your chances of professional growth are far higher.

3. Higher Standard of Living

Basic services like electricity, clean drinking water, and functional infrastructure are standard, not luxuries.

4. Rule of Law

In the U.S., laws are generally respected and enforced. Justice is accessible, especially if your rights are violated.

5. Freedom of Speech and Expression

You can speak the truth and stand up for what is right without fear of punishment, victimization, or censorship.

6. Recognition for Hard Work

In the U.S., your dedication and efforts are more likely to be recognized and rewarded, both financially and professionally.

7. Retirement Security

Teachers in the U.S. can count on a pension and retirement benefits after years of service—providing dignity and security in old age.

8. Sanity and Peace of Mind

Living in an environment free from daily blackouts, water shortages, police harassment, and pervasive corruption provides mental and emotional relief.

9. Competitive Salary and Benefits

Teachers in the U.S. generally earn a respectable salary along with essential benefits like health insurance and retirement plans.

10. Freedom from Toxic Systems

You won’t need to worry about paying bribes, being punished for honesty, or suffering from domestic abuse that goes unchecked.

Sincerely,

Anthony Pantlitz