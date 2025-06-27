Child labour walk

PhotosChild labour walkBy Stabroek News June 27, 2025 The Ministry of Labour on Tuesday spearheaded a Child Labour Awareness Walk in Region Six, East Berbice-Corentyne, under the theme “Progress is Clear, but There’s More to Do: Let’s Speed Up Efforts!” A release from the Ministry of Labour said that the walk began at the Market Square in Williamsburg and proceeded through Rose Hall Town, led by the vibrant Multi MARAUDERS Steel Orchestra and officials from the Ministry of Labour. More than 260 participants took part, including students, teachers, government agencies, and private sector representatives. The event concluded with a formal ceremony at New Spready’s Tarmac, Port Mourant.Comments
