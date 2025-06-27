New Level upsets Back Circle; Family, Red Force also win

Mocha Village Cup Football

New Level stunned powerhouse Back Circle by a 4-1 score while Red Force and Family also recorded wins when the 7th edition of the Mocha Village Cup Football Championship continued at the community centre ground.

New Level secured the unexpected advantage as Joshua Daniels breached the Back Circle rearguard with a fifth-minute strike.

Back Circle quickly responded in the form of Simeon Moore, who found the back of the net with a right-footed effort three minutes onwards.