Second ferry for Parika to Supenaam route – President

A second ferry will begin servicing the Parika to Supenaam Essequibo route by September, President Irfaan Ali announced yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

President Ali made the announcement while addressing thousands of people attending the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) mega concert at the Anna Regina car park.

The contract for the new ferry has already been signed, he said.

The additional ferry will play a crucial role in connecting communities, businesses and industries in Region Two to those in Region Three and beyond, DPI said.

Another ferry service will also improve transportation, reduce congestion, and support regional trade and food distribution.

To further advance the region’s agricultural sector, the president also announced that the design for two state-of-the-art rice storage facilities has been completed.

The government intends to develop a rice stabilisation mechanism that will guarantee farmers more success in the industry in its next term, DPI added.