Figueira keeping reason for leaving PNCR close to chest

“No one is questioning why everybody is leaving. Why so many of the party comrades left the party? You will soon know,” former People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira said yesterday in response to a query about his reason for resigning.

When asked to comment on speculation that having left the PNCR, he might be considering joining the PPP/C, Figueira responded: “There are more than 19 parties registered for this election.”

With those cryptic comments, Figueira appeared to be keeping his reason for leaving the PNCR close to his chest. He also seemed inclined to remain enigmatic about his future political intentions.