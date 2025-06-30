How the Cost of Living is affecting people

Part 135

Interviews and photos by Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Adventure on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Veron Milton

Veron Milton, a 34-year-old housewife said: “The cost for things is not like before. Sometimes when you go to the market at Linden and buy a little bit thing, it cost a lot of money; the cost for everything gets expensive. First, I used to pay $15,000 for grocery items when I buy from the market but now, the cost for everything gone up; from rice, right down. My husband, my three children and I live together. My husband works and provides for us while my son works and provide for his common-in-law wife. My two other children go to school. Like two months ago, a big bag white rice cost $7,000 and something; now, the rice cost $9,000 and something. Two kg flour a couple months back cost $200 and something; I’m buying $500 for a pack of flour now. I used to buy plenty groceries before, but now I can’t afford to buy a lot of items because the cost for items gone up. Everything costly now, my children have to pay bus to go to school. I don’t work anywhere. I glad if the cost for everything could return to its normal price because things are hard now, especially when my husband is not working for so much money. I put on monthly data on my phone, I don’t get WIFI. I have GT&T sim. If I can afford to buy more data, I buy more. Sometimes, I put on a three days plan for $900 and something. The data works well but in certain areas.”