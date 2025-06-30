Guyana News

How the Cost of Living is affecting people

Veron Milton
Veron Milton
By

Part 135

Interviews and photos by Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Adventure on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Veron Milton
Veron Milton, a 34-year-old housewife said: “The cost for things is not like before. Sometimes when you go to the market at Linden and buy a little bit thing, it cost a lot of money; the cost for everything gets expensive. First, I used to pay $15,000 for grocery items when I buy from the market but now, the cost for everything gone up; from rice, right down. My husband, my three children and I live together. My husband works and provides for us while my son works and provide for his common-in-law wife. My two other children go to school. Like two months ago, a big bag white rice cost $7,000 and something; now, the rice cost $9,000 and something. Two kg flour a couple months back cost $200 and something; I’m buying $500 for a pack of flour now. I used to buy plenty groceries before, but now I can’t afford to buy a lot of items because the cost for items gone up. Everything costly now, my children have to pay bus to go to school. I don’t work anywhere. I glad if the cost for everything could return to its normal price because things are hard now, especially when my husband is not working for so much money. I put on monthly data on my phone, I don’t get WIFI. I have GT&T sim. If I can afford to buy more data, I buy more. Sometimes, I put on a three days plan for $900 and something. The data works well but in certain areas.”

Trending