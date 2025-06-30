Kartel no show in T&T after receiving nearly US$1M sparks questions on local deal

In light of an ongoing financial investigation in Trinidad and Tobago into a US$950,000 payment to Jamaican dancehall artiste Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer, questions have emerged about the fees paid for his recent performance in Guyana. Trinidad’s Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin confirmed that the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) is probing the source and method of the nearly US$1 million payment made by a local promoter to Kartel, who failed to perform at the May 31 One Caribbean Music Festival in Port of Spain. The artiste was reportedly contracted for a total of US$1.35 million but did not take the stage, citing non-payment of the full amount.

Amid public outcry and regional scrutiny, attention turned to other Caribbean nations where Kartel has performed, including Guyana. Responding to inquiries, local promoter Rawle Ferguson of Hits and Jams Entertainment clarified that the figure paid to Kartel for his appearance in Guyana was “nowhere near what T&T or other countries paid”.