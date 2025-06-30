Two AFC youth leaders resign

Alliance for Change (AFC) members Dillon Mohamed and Onix A Duncan, who headed the Youth For Change (YFC) and East Coast Demerara Regional Management Committee have resigned from the party citing disillusionment with the leadership’s anti-coalition stance, alleged disregard for the youth arm, and the tolerance of discriminatory sentiments within the party.

Mohamed, in his resignation letter addressed to AFC General Secretary Raphael Trotman on the anniversary of the party’s 2025 national conference, expressed his disappointment with missed opportunities to galvanize youth support, and alleged neglect of young members by party leaders holding ministerial positions after the 2016 elections. He further detailed his concerns regarding the growing anti-coalition sentiment among some leaders, which he believes prioritises personal ambition over the needs of the Guyanese people and contradicts the democratic will expressed by the party membership at the national conference. Mohamed, purportedly Guyana’s first openly LGBTQ youth politician, also highlighted the party’s failure to adequately address racist, sexist, homophobic, and xenophobic remarks within its internal forums, despite complaints being lodged with the leadership.