Clean-up campaigns seem lacking in coordination resulting in short term fixes

Dear Editor,

The ongoing rainy season, now entering its third month, has exposed yet again the lack of preparedness by the Ministry of Public Works. The situation on the ground has validated the concerns long expressed by the Opposition and many citizens regarding the Government’s inefficiency, poor planning, and reactive approach to infrastructural maintenance and urban management. To be clear, I do not cast blame on the technical staff of the Ministry. I am well aware of their competence and capacity. The real issue lies with the political leadership, which seems driven by optics and short-term fixes rather than proper forecasting and strategic planning.

Every day, like many Guyanese, I travel through communities where residents are living in disgraceful and unsanitary conditions. Citizens reach out to me constantly, seeking representation because they feel neglected and frustrated. Imagine this, people being forced to clean drains while the water level is already at or above road height, a truly absurd and ineffective practice. In most instances, proper desilting cannot even occur because thick layers of sand and silt remain at the base of the drains. In other cases, grassy alleyways beside clogged drains are either poorly weeded or left untouched, with the cleaned debris often abandoned, further adding to the mess. These actions suggest a lack of supervision and disregard for both public health and community dignity.

Moreover, stagnant water remains a breeding ground for mosquitoes and disease, especially in poorly maintained alleyways and parapets across Georgetown. Despite this obvious health risk, there is no coordinated effort to address or even mitigate the situation. Who is overseeing these works? Certainly not anyone committed to the safety and well-being of citizens. Further compounding the problem is the lack of public notification. Too often, heavy equipment appears in communities without advance notice or proper road safety signage, placing both residents and workers at risk. I’ve also observed that many of the labourers employed are non-Guyanese, primarily Venezuelans, which raises concerns regarding language barriers, cultural awareness, and community engagement.

On Sunday, June 8, 2025, a National Cleanup Campaign was launched, involving the active participation of our military men and women in uniform. While national service and community engagement are commendable, it must be emphasized that the primary constitutional mandate of the military is to serve and protect the people of Guyana, and more importantly, to safeguard our sovereignty from external threats. Now, twenty-one days later, the nation has yet to receive any official disclosure regarding the total cost of this exercise. In the interest of transparency, accountability, and responsible use of public resources, the public deserves a full report detailing the budgetary implications, source of funding, and justification for deploying the military in this capacity.

It is also evident that there is no real synergy between Central Government and the Municipality of Georgetown, whose legal mandate is to manage the city’s affairs. Despite the Government’s overarching control, it continues to undermine the City Council by implementing projects without proper consultation or coordination. Therefore, I recommend the following steps, an approach not new, but one that was effectively implemented under the former Coalition Government:

1. Re-establish a National Task Force that includes the Municipality of Georgetown, elected Councillors, and relevant agencies. This body should be given a clear and coordinated mandate to oversee the sustainable management and preservation of Georgetown and its surrounding communities.

2. Introduce and enforce a national maintenance schedule for the cleaning and clearing of drains, parapets, and alleyways every two months, regardless of the season. Routine maintenance must replace the current ad hoc, crisis-driven model.

3. Strengthen inclusionary democracy by actively involving citizens and their elected local representatives in planning and execution. Residents know the unique needs of their communities and must be given the opportunity to participate in shaping solutions.

Editor, it is deeply troubling that politics continues to permeate every aspect of governance, even at the expense of public health and safety. Let the Constitution guide our actions. Leaders, at both national and local levels must remember their primary duty; to serve the people and protect their well-being. We can, and must, do better.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP