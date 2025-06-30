NGSA results a dividend from oil money investment

Dear Editor,

Cynics may disagree but those millions of dollars of oil Dorado money seem to be having a good societal effect ten years after first oil. Not just bumpy highways with holes but house lots and most importantly an education system doing better.

The recent record NGSA results- improvements all round and elite schools rapidly filling up is no accident. You spend money on new schools, train and pay teachers well and the young benefit. Much better to nurture developing brains than construct bridges and hotels, keep the oil money flowing in that direction, Irfaan.

Sincerely,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair