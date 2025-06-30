GDF, Archibald shine as AAG Senior Championships conclude in style

By Michelangelo Jacobus

The Athletics Association of Guyana’s (AAG) 2025 National Senior Championships concluded in thrilling fashion yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, with dominant performances, national pride, and fierce rivalry on full display. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) once again proved why they are a powerhouse in local athletics, racking up victories across both track and field events to cap off a commanding campaign.

One of the standout performances of the day came in the men’s 200m final where Shamar Horatio sprinted to gold in a blistering 20.72 seconds. He led an all-GDF top three, with Akeem Stewart (20.94) and Ezekiel Newton (20.96) pushing him all the way to the line in what was arguably the most exciting race of the day. Brian Roma also added to GDF’s depth with a fifth-place finish. That momentum carried over into the men’s 800m, where Simeon Adams displayed both speed and strength to take the top spot in 1:52.20, edging out Jevon Roberts of Running Brave Athletics by a mere 0.19 seconds. Adams wasn’t done, later anchoring the GDF ‘B’ team to a decisive victory in the mixed 4x400m relay. He teamed up with Kenisha Phillips, Joshua Lam, and Keliza Smith to produce a winning time of 3:32.31, comfortably ahead of Police Progressive Sports Club and Team Nice Athletics.