Agricola shopkeeper found dead with wounds

Police in Regional Division 4A say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Romel Bollers, a 33-year-old shopkeeper of Lot 120 Brutus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at about 8.30 am yesterday at Titus Street, Agricola. Investigation so far revealed that Bollers left his home around 8.15 am to go and feed pigs at Lot 166 Titus Street, Agricola.

Bollers’ sister said that shortly after, she overheard people in the area saying that her brother had been shot. She immediately left and went to their pig pens where she saw her brother lying motionless on the ground on his back, in front of a pig pen. He was bleeding from injuries to his abdomen and back.