Azruddin Mohamed rejects `pro-Maduro’ tag

-after tweet by US Congressman inspired by lobbyist working for Guyana Gov’t

Presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed last night denied that he was a “pro-Maduro puppet” as alleged in a tweet from US Republican Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez which was inspired by a US lobbying firm working for the Government of Guyana.

The use of the US lobbying firm to generate an attack on a politician here will raise serious questions about the conduct of the Guyana Government.

In a statement, Mohamed said “It has emerged beyond any reasonable doubt that the PPP-led Government of Guyana has used taxpayer’s funds to finance a US lobbying firm to launch a campaign aimed at falsely portraying me as an agent of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I reject Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo. My father is Essequibo-born. I would never betray the soil my family is rooted in. I stand firmly for Guyana’s sovereignty; I always have and always will”.

On June 25th, the US lobbying firm, Continental Strategy via its partner, John Barsa sent information to Gimenez’s Communications Director including the press release from the US Department of the Treasury about the sanctions against Mohamed and his father.