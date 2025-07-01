Brand new Christ Church Secondary opens after devastating fire

More than two years after a fire gutted its original building, the Christ Church Secondary School was officially reopened yesterday, welcoming scores of returning students to a brand-new facility at its site on Middle and Camp streets.

The reopening ceremony was led by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, who was joined by senior officials from the Ministry of Education, members of the school’s administration, and long-serving educators including former Head-teacher and Board Chair-man, Godfrey Monroe.

Speaking to the students and staff during a walkthrough of the new premises, Manickchand emphasized that while improved infrastructure is crucial, the true goal remains better learning outcomes.